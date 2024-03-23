Urinetown A terrible water shortage has crippled the dystopian, Gotham-like town that serves as the setting for Urinetown the musical. “Urinetown” is a wickedly funny, fast-paced, and surprisingly intelligent comedic romp filled with a wide range of characters and genres of music. A satirical tale of love, greed, corruption, revolution, and environmentalism, Urinetown parodies the musical theatre genre to audiences' delight. The West Park High School drama department is putting on this show starting in April but this morning Kevin is getting an exclusive preview and finding out how you can buy tickets!