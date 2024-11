t's the Season of Giving, and Cody Is Doing His Part! | Cody's Caravan The holidays are the perfect time to give back, and today, you have the chance to do just that! Join our own Cody Stark live at the Walmart in Citrus Heights for Cody's Caravan, where the season of giving is in full swing. Stop by to meet Cody, donate to those in need, and help spread holiday cheer to families in our community. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference!