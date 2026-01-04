Train with the best at Fitness Explosion Elite Training in Vacaville! One of Vacaville’s best-kept secrets—Fitness Explosion Elite Training! This explosive boutique gym isn’t just a place to work out, it’s a movement. Voted Vacaville Reporter Best of Solano County seven years in a row—including 2025 #1 Health Club and runner-up for fun places for kids—Fitness Explosion is a family-owned powerhouse built from the ground up by Coach Mugz ‘The Celebrity’ and his wife Neelam. Known for its no-judgment, family-style culture, Fitness Explosion has trained everyone from local youth to high-school standouts, college athletes, professional athletes—and even Hollywood movie stars.The gym delivers award-winning personal training, explosive bootcamps, and elite athlete group training—all designed to be effective, creative, and fun, often in a high-energy, party-style atmosphere that keeps members motivated and connected.