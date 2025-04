This Non-Profit Hosts Golf Tournament to Raise Funds for College-Bound Students! The Willie Wee Anderson Foundation, a local non-profit, was founded by a group of men who grew up together and wanted to honor a man who positively impacted their childhood. After his passing, they created a golf tournament that has since grown in participation and raised tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship money for local college-bound students. We’ll chat with the board ahead of the Big Day of Giving.