This Cigar Lounge in Jamestown Becomes the Go-To Spot for Cigars and Spirits! Stogies Gold Country Lounge is a hidden gem located on Main Street in Jamestown, CA, a town rich in gold rush history. Established in 2004, Stogies has become a mainstay, offering locals and visitors alike a place to relax while enjoying the company of friends, along with a premium selection of beer, wines, spirits, and, of course, cigars.