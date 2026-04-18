The National Quadball Championship in Roseville, 8am Players from across the country are gathering in Placer County to compete in the national Quadball Championship! US Quadball -- an action-packed, fast-moving and even sometimes hard-hitting mixed-gender sport that started as Quidditch from the pages of the Harry Potter novels – holds its national championship Saturday and Sunday at the Placer Valley Soccer Complex in west Roseville. Almost 50 teams – and about 1,000 athletes from as far away as the Northeast – will compete in the US Quadball Cup, kind of the March Madness equivalent for a sport that combines dodgeball, flag football, lacrosse and rugby that requires players to carry a plastic pipe between their legs to represent a broom.