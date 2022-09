"The Mystery Spot" star Lisa Wilcox joins us! Horror ICON Lisa Wilcox ("Nightmare on Elm Street") has a new movie coming out! Here's the description...a number of lost souls find refuge in a small motel in the middle of nowhere, its only distinguishing characteristic being the ruins of an old Mystery Spot—a long-dead roadside attraction with strange metaphysical powers...sounds spooky, right! Lisa joins Cody to tell us more about the movie!