The model train show at Cal Expo is bringing enthusiasts of all ages from all over! It's a model railroad show held during National Model Railroad Month at Cal Expo! - run by volunteers from four local model railroad clubs. It's a fun show for model railroaders and great for families with a lot to see. They'll have over a dozen layouts in a variety of scales and a display with a couple of full sized rail motor cars (used to be used by railroads for inspections and maintenance crews). There will be vendors selling train related items as well. Speakers including Davis artist Andy Fletcher who will be doing some live drawings of Western Pacific locomotive 1503.