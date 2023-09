"The Hangar" Chalet at the California Capital Airshow "The Hangar" Chalet is a new premium seating area at this year's California Capital Airshow, and Movement Brewing is one of the Rancho Cordova Barrel District brewers providing the beer, cider and hard kombucha for the venue! Jordan Segundo is at Movement Brewing, getting a sample of some of the drinks they're providing, and finding out about their Airshow after-party!