The Fork in the Road at Rancho Robles Vineyards is helping people enter the homebuilding industry! An event in Placer County is helping people enter the homebuilding industry with confidence - and they're doing it with wine and food! The Fork in the Road at Rancho Roble Vineyards in Lincoln is hosting an evening of wine, food, and live music as chefs from across the region compete using locally sourced foods from Placer County win the coveted People's Choice Awards. Fork in the Road is an event supporting The Building Careers Foundation which directly fuels workforce development programs that prepare individuals for successful careers in the homebuilding industry. Every dollar from the event will help provide essential tools, safety gear, and hands-on training opportunities that prepare participants to enter the workforce with confidence.