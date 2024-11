The 31st Annual Mountain Mandarin Festival, 9am The 31st Annual Mountain Mandarin Festival, a beloved tradition celebrating the harvest of delicious, foothills-grown Mandarins, will now take place at the stunning At The Grounds in Roseville! Join us for a weekend filled with citrusy delights, artisan crafts, live music, and endless fun from November 22nd to 24th, 2024 - the weekend before Thanksgiving!