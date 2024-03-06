Watch CBS News

The 2024 APP Sacramento Open

More than 1,500 players are competing in one of the largest pickleball tournaments ever held right here in California! Pickleball's elite pro players are competing for their share of a $100,000 prize, Ashley Williams is checking it out!
