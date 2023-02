“That Girl Lay Lay" star Tiffany Daniels joins us! When she's not on set starring in Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” actress Tiffany Daniels can be found in the gym teaching Los Angeles how to get fit with her sold-out, packed spin classes! Tiffany joins Cody to talk about the show, her SUPER busy life and...oh, no...Cody brought his spin bike to work today? Go easy on him, Tiffany!