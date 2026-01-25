T.W. Bonkers 'Toy and Candy Emporium' has everything you're looking for! T.W. BONKERS ‘Toy & Candy Emporium’ - Historic Placerville’s favorite toy and candy store! They have recently acquired all of the historic and nostalgic Thrifty Ice Cream signage and supplies from their local Rite Aid that closed, and now serve Thrifty Ice Cream, using the famous cylinder scoops and all of their famous flavors! They are also well known for being the ‘stocking stuffer headquarters,’ with lots of crazy and unusual stuff!