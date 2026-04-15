Students are getting a crash course on finances! April is Financial Literacy Month, and as costs continue to rise across California, many young people aren’t prepared for the financial reality ahead. A 2026 survey by Beyond Finance and Operation HOPE found that only 28% of Gen Z adults feel their education has fully prepared them to make financial decisions. Programs like Bite of Reality® help bridge this gap by giving students hands-on experience and building confidence in managing real-life financial decisions before entering adulthood.