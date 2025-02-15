StocktonCon Winter, 9am StocktonCon Winter is back for its 6th year!! This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday February 15-16, 2025 at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton. There will be a large array of artists, exhibitors and special guests will once again be in attendance at StocktonCon. More than 200 exhibitors and artist booths will be a part of the fun – with fans in attendance able to find lost treasures, comic books, action figures, Funko Pops, meet and greets with their favorite celebrities and art commissions.