Stockton Lantern Festival, 7am The larger than life illuminated lanterns evoke the imagination and make memories that will last a lifetime for you and your children. Unlike anything you have ever seen, this festival will be one to visit time after time while the Stockton Ball Park hosts this magnificent display of lanterns. It is truly an adventure for all ages to wander through the breathtaking art installations, attentively hand crafted by lantern artisans using the ancient technique of traditional Chinese lantern making.