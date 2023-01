Stockton Beautiful Stockton Beautiful is a community based, non-profit organization that works to build a sense of community through beautification projects. They recognized a need for more civic pride in the city of Stockton. Learning that there were other cities (i.e. San Francisco Beautiful, etc.) involved with this interest, they investigated and organized a group of thirty prominent citizens to act as a Board of Stockton Beautiful. The thirty member Board directs and votes on all projects.