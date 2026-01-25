Special 90's Night for the 'Big Kids' at Nitro City Racing in Fairfield! Get ready to go fast, or at least watch other people go fast! Nitro City Racing is hosting a special 90's night for adults in Feb, so sneak peak of the event with 90's music play and guest encouraged to dress up from the 90's. They will host a special evening for adults 21 and over from 7-10pm There will be a $10 off Goodday Sac discount. 90's music will be played and they encourage people to dress up in their favorite 90's style and all you can eat buffet. In addition they will showcase their pro drivers in promote their pro speed drivers license.