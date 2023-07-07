Watch CBS News

Soul and Seafood Festival - Elk Grove

This weekend in Elk Grove, enjoy the music from hot bands and singers, and food trucks and chefs preparing all kinds of culinary delights! Sakura Gray is at Louisiana Heaven getting a preview of the Soul and Seafood Festival!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.