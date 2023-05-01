TV Schedule
Solar Car races - Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova middle and high schoolers are competing in solar car races, building vehicles and competing against each other! It's a unique way more more STEM learning for the students, and Julissa Ortiz is checking out their cool designs!
