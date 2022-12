"Snow Day" stars join us! Siblings Hal (Ky Baldwin) and Natalie Brandston (Michaela Russell) discover that anything is possible on a snow day when a surprise winter whiteout offers them the chance to break routines and take giant risks! Jerry Trainor's in the mix, too as the cranky "snow plow man" in the new Nickelodeon / Paramount+ holiday movie, "Snow Day!" They ALL join us to talk about the movie!