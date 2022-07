Sikh Cross Country Ride Against Hate "Ride Against Hate" is meant to bring the community together for a cross-country ride by motorcycle enthusiasts against hate incidents. Sikh Motorcycle Club will be riding from Stockton Gurdwara (Stockton, California) to Oak Creek Gurdwara (Oak Creek, Wisconsin on the 10th anniversary of the Oak Creek Gurdwara Massacre. All are welcome to join!