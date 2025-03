Shamrock'n Half Marathon, 7am The Shamrock'n Half Marathon, established in 2003, has become a cherished annual event in Sacramento, attracting thousands of participants each year. The event offers various race options, including a half marathon, 10K, 5K, and the Kids' Leprechaun Dash, catering to runners of all ages and abilities. Participants are treated to live music along the course and a unique finish inside Sutter Health Park, making it a festive celebration of fitness and community spirit