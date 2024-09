Selling Sac: A historic house just hit the market and it could be all yours! 603 Figueroa Street, also known as the Hyman House, was built in 1881 and is currently listed for sale. It is located in Folsom's historic waterfront district, one block from Sutter Street. The home has been impeccably maintained, restored, and updated over the years so that it retains its original charm and yet is comforting to today's buyers.