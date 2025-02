Sakura's Checking Out How Students Are Getting a Hands-On Lesson in Finances! 200 11th and 12th grade students from Sacramento Charter High School are set to participate in an immersive budget simulation workshop aimed at boosting their financial literacy and preparing them for the real world. Each student will be assigned an identity and will "live" as that person for the entire three-hour event, managing real-life expenses such as childcare, housing, transportation, food, and more.