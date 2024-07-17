Sakura is hanging out with a 13-year-old youth Speedway World Champion! Brady Landon recently competed in the SGP4 Speedway World Championship races in Sweden where he became the second-ever SGP4 Youth World Cup Winner. He has previously participated in Fast Friday Speedway Races in Auburn, California. While Brady has primarily excelled in motocross, he decided to try Speedway racing and emerged as a champion for the USA. This achievement is particularly noteworthy as he competed against European racers who have extensive experience in Speedway, which is a major sport in Europe.