Sakura Chats with the Voice Actress Behind the Iconic Minnie Mouse! Coinciding with Women’s History Month, Stage Nine Entertainment is excited to welcome Disney’s Kaitlyn Robock, the voice of Minnie Mouse, along with eight “leading ladies” of Disney Fine Art, for a fun and free community event on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.