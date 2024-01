Sadie Grove Farm in Wilton Have you ever dreamt of living on a farm? The Ernoulds did! Tree years ago, the family of four left Sacramento for Wilton to pursue their dream of owning and running a farm and non-profit. Their vision is to cultivate a space where animals can live out their forever days being loved and nurtured, children can roam, learn and explore and all people can have access to farm life and equine activities. Molly Riehl is meeting the people and animals behind Sadie Grove Farm!