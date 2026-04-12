Runners took over Capitol Mall this morning for the Sactown Run! More than 2,000 runners and walkers will take over Capitol Mall this Sunday morning, April 12 for the 14th Annual Credit Union Sactown Run, a statewide community event organized and sponsored by California's Credit Unions in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals across California and Nevada, including UC Davis Children's Hospital. This year’s event features Annabelle Lee as the 2026 Miracle Child, a Sacramento-area teenager who underwent open heart surgery at UC Davis Children's Hospital as an infant after being diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect affecting less than 1% of all heart patients. Annabelle and her mother, Ka Yang, will be on hand race day.