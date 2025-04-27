Watch CBS News

Run Because You Can, 7am

Runnin’ for Rhett hosts the Run Because You Can in Land Park again this year! 3,000 youth athletes from the Sacramento area take part in a 5K race celebrating the completion of six weeks of participation in our after-school Youth Fitness Program.
