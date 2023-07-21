Watch CBS News

Ruby Jewell Track Club is going places!

The Ruby Jewell Track Club have 39 qualifiers for the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, and they need your help to get there! Julissa Ortiz is with the team, talking about their success, and how you can help!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.