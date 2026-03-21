Roseville team is raising funds and awareness to fight cancer Today, baseball players are stepping up to Strike Out Cancer for an important cause! Strike Out Cancer is more than just a game—it’s a heartfelt event raising awareness for cancer, with a focus on ovarian cancer, while honoring the loved ones who have been affected. Players are taking to the field wearing special shirts with the names of those they’re playing for, turning every pitch into a personal tribute. Founded by Coach Ben Petersen, who lost his mother to ovarian cancer, all funds raised go to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) to support education, awareness, and resources for families impacted by cancer. Over the past four years, the event has raised more than $6,000, with a goal this year to top last year’s $2,310!