Roseville Moose Lodge 7am The Roseville Moose Lodge is marking an incredible milestone — 100 years in the community! Originally founded in 1888 in Louisville, Kentucky, the Roseville chapter has become a pillar of service and tradition — and now, it's time to celebrate a century of impact! The party's been going all week long — including a custom-brewed Moose Beer crafted just for the lodge by Monk’s Cellar! And the celebration keeps growing with a special visit from Moose International CEO Chris Hart this weekend!