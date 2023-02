Righting A Wrong: Japanese Americans & World War II This important new traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History will bring heart-wrenching personal stories, fascinating documents, stunning photographs, and engaging interactives to audiences across the nation. Embracing themes that are as relevant today as they were 75 years ago, the exhibition takes a deep look at immigration, prejudice, civil rights, heroism, and what it means to be an American.