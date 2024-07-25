Watch CBS News

Ride the gondola up the Tahoe mountains and experience the Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster!

The snow may have melted, but that doesn't mean you can't still find adventure on Heavenly! This morning, Molly takes on the Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster. This gravity-powered alpine coaster will exhilarate you and your family as it coasts through forest and natural rock formations. As always, the views are incredible, and the memories will be too! The coaster sleds fit up to two riders, so you can enjoy this activity with others.
