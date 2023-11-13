Watch CBS News

Relaxers and Cancer

A UCD dermatologist is back to share research from a study that hair relaxers may increase the risk of uterine cancer. We'll find out what users should know, whether there are “safer” relaxers and advice for people who are thinking of using them.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.