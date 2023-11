ReCreate - Rocklin Rocklin non-profit ReCreate is committed to reducing waste in our community—and inspiring others to do the same—through art, education, and imagination. The store collects safe, clean, unbelievably cool—but unwanted—items from local businesses, diverting approximately 65 tons of material from landfill each year. Molly Riehl is stopping by to try out the current art project: transforming corrugated plastic boards into charming houses!