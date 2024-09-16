Watch CBS News

Race RC Cars Indoors at The Racer's Den!

Sade Browne and Director Jonathan Meris is at the NEW Racer's Den in Rancho Cordova! See how you can start racing FAST RC cars at this new indoor race track and check out 13-year old sponsored sensation, Chevelle!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.