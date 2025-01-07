Watch CBS News

Qisa Coffee

Qisa Coffee is more than just a coffee shop—it's Abdul Aziz’s dream realized. With a deep connection to his heritage, Abdul blends the rich, authentic flavors of Yemeni coffee with the bold essence of Peshawari tradition
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.