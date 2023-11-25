Watch CBS News

Paws & The Palette

When it comes to gift shopping for the holidays, we can't forget the pooches! Paws & the Palette in Midtown is the perfect shop with bakery items, animal-themed accessories, pet portraits and oh-so-much-more for our four-footed friends!
