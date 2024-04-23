Watch CBS News

NKOTB's Danny Wood joins us!

The New Kids on the Block are headlining the Magic Summer Tour, and they're coming to the Toyota Amphitheatre in July! Danny Wood joins Courtney and John to talk about the upcoming tour, and their new music!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.