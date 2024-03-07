Watch CBS News

New in the Neighborhood - Secret Spot in Davis

Secret Spot is a new local art and music lounge in Davis, strengthening the creative community by offering a space for local artists, makers, and musicians to showcase their work! Julissa Ortiz is having a look around!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.