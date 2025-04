National Public Health Week! Sacramento County Public Health is here to remind us that when we take care of our own health, the health of our community is stronger. One simple way to tend to your health is to work physical activities into your daily or weekly routine such as a bike ride, walk, run, or a fun Yoga or Zumba class! Public health is all about helping communities live longer, healthier lives and small daily choices like moving more and eating well can make a big difference.