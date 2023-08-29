Watch CBS News

National Gyro Day with Nick the Greek!

Friday is National Gyro Day, and Sacramento-area Nick the Greek restaurants are celebrating with a BOGO 50% deal all day long! Evi from Nick the Greek joins Tina in the Zothex Good Day Kitchen to show off their menu!
