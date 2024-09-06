Watch CBS News

Mushylove grand opening in Roseville!

After almost 2 years of following MushyLove at farmers markets and having Kit cooking in the GoodDay studio, Kit is now opening the first mushroom store & learning place in Roseville! Molly Riehl is checking out his new space!
