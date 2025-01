Molly Meets Merlin the Pig And All His Friends! Merlin the Pig, a local superstar and Coco Gauff's favorite social media star, has taken the internet by storm. Adopted by Mina in March 2022, Merlin has become one of the most famous pigs in the world. Through Mina’s extensive training, he’s learned to “talk” using recordable buttons, amassing over 2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram.