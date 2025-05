Molly Meets 6th Graders Showing Off Their Smarts at an Exhibition! Each year, Sierra Elementary in Rocklin hosts an exhibition where sixth graders present reports on various themes as part of the school’s International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme. This year’s focus is on raising awareness of global goals and encouraging individuals to express their ideas and emotions to create change. Molly Riehl is there to give us a closer look!