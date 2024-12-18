Watch CBS News

Molly Checks Out the 2nd Annual Grinch Hunt!

Have yourself a merry little "Grinch-mas" in downtown Marysville! The 2nd Annual Grinch Hunt is here, offering festive fun for everyone. Explore the downtown area, search for the Grinch, and enjoy the holiday spirit with activities for all ages.
