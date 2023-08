Modstock Music Festival, 9am The 13th annual Modstock Music Festival sponsored by Robert‘s Auto Sales and presented by the Valley Music Institute. Three stages and over 77 bands. 50+ VMI student bands at the Mancini bowl, a dozen of the area’s very best and most popular probands on the proband stage, and another dozen pro and up-and-coming bands on the gazebo stage. The whole day ends with Journey Revisited at the bowl at 7:15 PM